Are MGK and Jack Harlow Feuding? 'Renegade Freestyle' Lyrics Explained

Shots fired? Machine Gun Kelly might have some bad blood with Jack Harlow. The Cleveland native called out the Come Home the Kids Miss You musician in his “Renegade Freestyle” rap, released in May 2023.

“Make sure there’s no confusion / I’m a great white, I can eat their barracudas,” MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, raps on the track. “I see why they call you Jackman / You jack man’s whole swag.”

Are Machine Gun Kelly and Jack Harlow Feuding?

MGK’s apparent beef with Jack comes after the Kentucky native claimed that he was “the hardest white boy” since Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, on a song titled “They Don’t Love It” from his Jackman album, which dropped in May 2023.

“The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters,” Jack sings on the track, referring to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” single. “And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better. Than whoever came to your head right then.”

While social media was up in arms about the song lyrics, it appeared that the Tickets to My Downfall musician also took issue with the song, which lead to the release of “Renegade Freestyle.” Other than taking direct shots at Jack on the song, MGK also told the “What’s Poppin'” singer to “give Drake his flow back.” Jack and Drake pretty public friendship and even collaborated on the song “Churchill Downs.”

The Nerve actor continued his verse, rapping, “I eat rappers like Pac Man / Must I regurgitate and show you who’s in my stomach from the last dance.”

The White Men Can’t Jump actor, for his part, has not publicly reacted to the song. Reps for Jack and MGK did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Are Machine Gun Kelly and Jack Harlow Friends?

Prior to the Jackman alum release, it appeared that the two musicians were pretty friendly.

In April 2020, MGK even FaceTimed Jack before releasing a “What’s Poppin’ Freestyle,” putting his own spin on the “First Class” rapper’s breakout hit. The duo were also photographed together while attending the 2022 NBA All Star Weekend in Cleveland.