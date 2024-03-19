Bachelor Lexi Young ‘Always’ Saw Joey Graziadei, Kelsey A’s Bond

As fans wait to see who Joey Graziadei is going to propose to in the emotion-thrilling season 28 finale ​of The Bachelor, former contestant Lexi Young admitted she saw a “strong connection” between the lead and one of the final two women, Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson.

“I always saw him and Kelsey A. have a strong connection from night one. I think I also saw it with Daisy, though, in a lot of ways,” Lexi, 30, told Us Weekly after the Women Tell All taping in a story published on Tuesday, March 19. “Kelsey A. and I were a little bit closer, and so I got to see [and] I got to hear about their connection, and I think he’s left with a very difficult decision. They both bring unique things to the table and they’re both wonderful in many ways.”

Although Lexi immediately caught Joey’s eye when she arrived at the Bachelor mansion, the Ohio native eliminated herself during week 6. The pair didn’t have any problem connecting, but they couldn’t progress their relationship once they realized they were going at different speeds toward the altar.

During week 4, Lexi landed a one-on-one date with Joey, 28, during their group trip to Malta. While alone time is highly sought after by the contestants, Lexi went into the date with mixed emotions because she revealed to the tennis pro that she has endometriosis. According to Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is an “often-painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.”

Although Joey gracefully accepted the news, Lexi decided to go home after she learned that Joey wasn’t in a rush to get married and start a family.

Disney/John Fleenor

“I wondered if I should have given it an additional week, but after having time to reflect, I think a lot of that was just rooted in emotion because you give so much to this journey,” Lexi told Us Weekly. “We had such an emotional conversation together. I think ultimately I’m confident in my decision, but at the time it was obviously an emotional choice.”

Now, Daisy and Kelsey are the remaining women of the season and fans are sharing their theories on who will receive Joey’s final rose. Things will end with drama as Joey is seen crying at what seems to be the scene of a proposal. At the end of the Women Tell All episode on Monday, March 18, ABC shared a never-before-scene teaser of the finale where Joey admits to “falling in love” and seeing a future with both ladies.

“Daisy is someone who gets me to my core. It’s a feeling I never had before,” Joey revealed in the preview. “With Kelsey, we do have this physical bond and connection that’s real.”

After all participants of the love triangle confess their lovey-dovey feelings, Daisy, 25, admitted that she still had hesitations about her relationship.

“I just felt like something was, like, a little off with us,” the Minnesota native told Joey. “And it shouldn’t feel this way.”

Tune into ABC’s The Bachelor three-hour season 28 finale on Monday, March 25 at 8 p.m.