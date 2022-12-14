A natural beauty! Blake Lively is frequently spotted with no makeup on — and her skin is truly radiant.

While the Simple Favor actress’ life includes a lot of red carpets and glitzy events, her off-duty skincare routine is surprisingly low maintenance.

“On a day-to-day basis, I just normally wear sunscreen, tinted moisturizer and nothing else really. Nothing really make-uppy,” the Gossip Girl alum told British Vogue in 2016. That being said, she has a few high-priced items in her arsenal, including celebrity favorite La Mer The Eye Concentrate, which retails for nearly $200.

Her everyday makeup look is equally easy. “I also like to have a light lipstick in my purse. Just a kiss of color I’ll blot on my cheeks and eyelids. I learned that from a make-up artist years ago — you take blush and put it on your cheeks, on the tip of your nose and wherever your parting is, as that’s where you get the most sun,” she explained about her one product hack. “That way it never looks like blush, it looks like the warmth showing up on your skin, asymmetrically. Not like make up.”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star, who is married to actor Ryan Reynolds, is known for her glowing beauty and she’s become a fashion icon. It comes as no surprise that Blake’s unique sensibilities shine through her clothing because she has “never” worked with a stylist, she told Vogue in May 2022.

“Probably because I have control issues and a big ego — that’s probably the honest answer,” she previously joked in 2018 about why she doesn’t recruit the help of a styling professional. In actuality, picking out her outfits is a way to “be creative,” she told Women’s Wear Daily at the time, adding, “I love design and I love fashion.”

Blake’s wellness routine also includes hitting the gym frequently with trainer Don Saladino, who says the Betty Buzz founder has an “understanding” of the importance “consistency” plays when it comes to exercise.

“She’s no different than any other person you know, she’s a mother right? She’s a human being,” he told E! News. “Just because she’s a celebrity doesn’t mean that her tissue or muscle or bones are any different. She’s a human being.”

Blake’s beauty radiates from the inside out! Keep scrolling to see her makeup-free photos.