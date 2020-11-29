Almost there! Total Bellas star Brie Bella shared a cute clip of her son, Buddy Dessert, trying to roll over during tummy time on Saturday, November 28.

In the adorable video posted to her Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old cooed at her second child as he made happy noises and gave small smiles while exploring on his belly. The former wrestler remarked how 3-month-old Buddy was “so close” to finally rolling over and even asked daughter Birdie, 3, if she could “believe” how much progress her baby brother had made.

Brie gave birth to baby No. 2 with husband Daniel Bryan (real name: Bryan Danielson) on August 1, just one day after her twin sister, Nikki Bella, welcomed her first child, son Matteo, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. “Nikki and Brie gave birth on almost the same day, and they couldn’t be happier about it,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in the days following the deliveries. “There was no sibling rivalry between them when it came to sharing their special day.”

Naturally, the San Diego natives were “already close,” but the source noted that “carrying their babies together and then giving birth so close has only strengthened their bond.”

Nikki, 36, also gushed over her baby boy during tummy time in early October, sharing Instagram Story videos of how “proud” her smiling son was of himself during one session.

On October 28, the WWE alums raved about the strong connection their infants already share. “When you see them together, it’s crazy,” Brie gushed on their podcast. “Obviously, I do call them spiritual twins but it’s like they’re legit siblings. They’re used to each other.” Nikki even went as far as to say Buddy and Matteo are technically “half-siblings” because she and her sister are identical twins. “Is that a real thing?” Brie laughed, to which Nikki replied, “Yes, that’s a real thing because we share DNA, silly!”

“Every time Buddy is around Matteo, it’s like Matteo’s little comfort blanket,” Nikki continued. “He is, he gets very calm … and they stare at each other,” Brie added. “It’s so precious and they start moving their arms and legs and it’s as if they’re doing a dance competition, like, a little dance-off or doing sprints. When they move their arms and legs it’s like the cutest thing.”