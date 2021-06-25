Britney Spears‘ adoring boyfriend Sam Asghari has been the one constant in her life over the past five years. The personal trainer shows how much he loves Britney through his sweet but sparing Instagram photos with the singer, and their love is the real deal. “He’s a very good-hearted, kind, respectful person. A very nice guy, very polite,” a friend of Sam’s tells Life and Style exclusively about what the actor is really like.

The 27-year-old isn’t caught up in the fact that he’s dating one of the world’s most famous women. “He’s a very supportive guy. Even if you look at his social media. He’s not posting tons of pictures of her. It’s very quiet and subdued. It’s not like he’s dating someone famous and flaunting it,” the source continues, adding, “He’s being very understated. I think he really loves her a lot for all the right reasons.”

“I just think Sam has really good intentions and I think he truly cares about her. He’s very endearing to her. And all the times I talk to him, he never says ‘Britney Spears,’ it’s ‘girlfriend.’ He’s a very good guy and I think he’s really good for her, but I also think she’s really good for him,” the friend reveals.

Sam’s “humble” nature is likely one of the reasons Britney loves him so much. He’s focused on his training and modeling career, without relying on the “Toxic” singer for clout.

“I think he’s making his own mark with his own career, and I don’t think any of his career is due to his relationship with her. And again, all the times that I talked to him, he says ‘my girlfriend,’ never ‘oh I’m dating someone famous.’ He’s surprisingly very polite, very kind, very humble,” the source confides.

The muscular hunk also isn’t into the material trappings that can come with dating someone so famous. “Never once has he brought up one material thing to me ever. He might say, ‘I’m going to be filming something here, if you’re around stop by and come see me there,'” his pal explains.

Britney, 39, met Sam in 2016 when he landed a role opposite the singer in her “Slumber Party” music video. After some small talk on set, Sam slipped Britney his phone number. She later called him up, and the two went on a sushi dinner date. They’ve been together ever since.

During her dramatic court testimony on June 23 regarding how she feels about her 13-year conservatorship, Britney revealed that she wants to marry and have children with Sam. Unfortunately, her conservators have prevented the singer’s dream from coming true.

Sam’s friend believes the couple would have gorgeous children. The pal explains, “We talk about life, family — stuff like that. I think he’s serious in this relationship. I don’t know their private talks or anything. But one thing for sure, they’d make the cutest kid ever! I mean the two of them, you know, they would make probably the most beautiful kid on the planet!”

Hopefully, the couple will be able to make their baby dreams come true one day. Britney heartbreakingly told Judge Brenda Penny, “I would like to move progressively forward. I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby.”

She then shockingly revealed, “I was told right now, in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD [intrauterine device] inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out, so I can start trying to have a baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out, because they don’t want me to have children, any more children.”

