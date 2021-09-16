No wonder ABC executives reportedly have selected Clayton Echard to be the season 26 Bachelor. He is a total hunk who is so easy on the eyes!

Bachelor Nation hasn’t yet got to know Clayton, as he appears in Michelle Young‘s upcoming season of The Bachelorette, competing for her heart. It doesn’t begin airing until October 19, so for now, fans can get their fill of Clayton through his Instagram photos, many of which are shirtless!

There’s no wonder the 28-year-old Missouri native loves showing off his body. He works darn hard for it! He documented how he does HIIT — high intensity interval training — to stay in tip-top shape. Clayton noted that “I have begun to do 20 min. of steady-state cardio (SSC),” as well, next to an April 2019 photo of himself intensely lifting hand weights.

All that exercise allows Clayton to eat as much as he wants, but he doesn’t let the 6,000 calories he needs in a day to go to waste. He explained his healthy yet inexpensive nutrition program in a March 2019 post.

Courtesy of Clayton Echard/Instagram

“Everything I eat in a week is pictured here. I meal prep homemade chipotle bowls for lunch and dinner and eat egg sandwiches with a protein bar, banana, and protein shake for breakfast. All of this for under $100 … mind you, I eat 6,000 calories a day. Eating healthy isn’t expensive, it just requires time and preparation. However, when you factor in that diet, along with adequate sleep, accounts for roughly 70% of the “fitness equation” (working out being the other 30%), it is time well spent,” Clayton wrote.

His fitness helped take him all the way to playing in the NFL, albeit briefly. Clayton played football for the University of Missouri and was signed as an undrafted rookie to the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. As a tight end, he took part in Seattle’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

Clayton shared a photo of himself in his number 85 Seahawks jersey catching a pass on his Instagram page, next to a celebratory photo while he was at Mizzou. “Definitely miss these days! I think I still have a couple good plays in me … #mizzoumade #seahawks #ipeaked,” Clayton wrote, joking about how he peaked before his NFL career could get off the ground. But now, he’s reportedly the new Bachelor, so he’s getting a whole new chapter in his life!

Scroll down to see photos of hunky Clayton.