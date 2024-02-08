Donna Kelce teased that son Travis Kelce will be “doing some traveling” after he plays in the Super Bowl amid his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

“A lot of us are doing a lot of different things,” Donna, 71, told People about her family’s plans after Travis, 34, plays with the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

While Donna also plans to travel, she explained that “everything is kind of on hold” until they know the outcome of Super Bowl 2024.

“I think it’s going to be fun this year,” the mother of two said, adding that she’s “looking forward to spending time” with Travis and her eldest son, Jason Kelce, during the off-season.

However, she noted that her sons will also need time to themselves when the football season is officially over. “They’re also very busy,” Donna said. “They need to get away themselves just to relax.”

Donna didn’t reveal exactly where Travis will be traveling, though fans can assume he will be spending some time with Taylor, 34, as she continues her Eras tour. Following a brief hiatus, the tour resumed on Wednesday, February 7, in Tokyo, Japan for the first show of 2024. The “Cruel Summer” singer is currently scheduled to perform several international shows at venues in Australia, France, Sweden and more.

Following her fourth show in Tokyo on Saturday, February 10, Taylor is expected to fly to Las Vegas to cheer on Travis at the Super Bowl. However, Travis told fans not to get their hopes up during a press conference on Wednesday, February 8.

After he was asked if Taylor had given him a “pep talk” ahead of the Super Bowl, he said that she hadn’t and explained she has been busy focusing on the tour. “The Super Bowl, we’ll worry about if she can make it,” Travis added, implying that her attendance isn’t guaranteed.

During the same press conference, Travis reflected on his decision to recall his failed attempt to ask Taylor out during a July 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. Travis previously told fans he made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it in hopes of asking the “Cardigan” singer out. After he was unable to get the bracelet to her, he managed to get her attention by sharing the story on the podcast.

“I never thought it would have landed. I didn’t even think it would have landed and I would have got a response from her,” he told reporters. “We’re here and we’re all happy, I know that.”

The couple confirmed their romance in September 2023, and Taylor has since become a staple at the Chiefs games. While the Pennsylvania native has introduced a new set of fans to the sport, others have criticized her for getting so much attention with her appearances. However, Taylor made it clear she didn’t care about the backlash while talking to TIME in December 2023.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she said at the time. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”