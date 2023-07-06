She’s back! Florence Pugh attended the Valentino fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, July 5, and went braless in an ethereal lavender sheer dress designed by the fashion powerhouse.

The summer tulle gown featured a plunging neckline, layers of ruffles and an open back with a chic black bow. Florence, 27, completed the ensemble by debuting a vibrant pink color to her fun buzzcut.

The Oxford native gushed over the Valentino show via Instagram while praising the brand’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, for an “inspiring event.”

“So grateful that we got to see the art that you and your creators and makers worked and continue to work so hard on. Stunning again,” she wrote alongside photos of her dress and the show’s models. “Well done to all who graced those steps, unbelievably beautiful show.”

Florence continued her admiration for the art via Instagram Stories while sharing a snapshot of the Valentino team taking their final walk up the steps of a castle-like building.

“The man who leads. Congratulations my friend, you created a breathtaking show and collection. So proud of you and your team,” the Don’t Worry, Darling actress gushed.

ALFONSO CATALANO/Shutterstock

Unsurprisingly, fans went crazy over Florence’s daring outfit in the comments section of her online post and a lot of her followers compared her look to Taylor Swift’s 2010 album cover Speak Now.

Additionally, a cancer survivor praised the upcoming Dune Part Two actress for rocking a shorter hairstyle.

“You are beauty and substance. My hair is growing back from chemo and it looks TERRIBLE … but I saved your pic because hopefully, I can get my hair to look like yours when it’s long enough [sic]!” the person gushed.

Last year, Florence set the internet on fire when she attended the Valentino fashion show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a see-through pink gown. Although the dress had a high neckline, her nipples were completely exposed, leading online critics to shame her look.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it [sic],” Florence wrote via Instagram in July 2022 alongside sleek snapshots of the now infamous dress. “What’s more concerning is … Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying. It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body [sic].”

Florence went on to say that she was “excited” to wear the couture dress and had no inkling of nervousness in the piece. That being said, she noticed how “interesting” it was to “watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly for everyone to see.”

She concluded, “You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio. It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers. What’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”