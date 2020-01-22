Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown responded to Jennifer Aniston‘s diss about her appearance on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor. The Morning Show star joked that the Alabama beauty can “go home now” after shooting her shot with the hunky pilot. Surprisingly, the Bachelor Nation babe had a pretty good sense of humor about the whole thing.

“Shade!” the 25-year-old quipped to Entertainment Tonight on January 21 about the iconic actress’s comments about her. “No, I understand. I just keep coming up!”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

During the 2020 SAG Awards on January 19, the Friends star, 50, noted that Hannah appearing on the reality show (twice) was a bit unfair to everyone involved. However, she’s still a fan. “Now they’re using these poor women. It’s embarrassing,” she added while speaking with ET on the silver carpet. “You love it, I know. I love it.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The former leading lady is no stranger to Bachelor-obsessed celebs and their opinions. Charlize Theron theorized that Hannah was going to show up during Peter’s engagement day to try and win him back. Of course, the reality starlet stayed vague about the finale.

“Wild! I mean, they keep teasing… you’ll have to keep watching,” Hannah teased about the theory. “I do not know [if I show up again] … I was dancing on Dancing With the Stars,” she coyly added. Hmmm …

Before Peter’s finale airs, the former beauty queen will be reuniting with Alan Bersten for the Dancing With the Stars: Live! tour 2020 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on January 28. The tour — which features other celebs from season 28 including, Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, Kel Mitchell, Kate Flannery and Sailor Brinkley-Cook — kicked off on January 9, and Life & Style exclusively caught up with Alan, 25, over how excited he is to have his partner join in the fun.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“It’s going to be awesome … It’s one of the most iconic shows we do,” he teased about the upcoming performance. “We’ve been lucky enough to be there before but to be there with Hannah and share this monumentous … Monumental? Just milestone in my life. Like, it’s so big and it’s so … it’s such an amazing experience to share. I’m so glad Hannah’s going to be there for it.”

Keep slaying, Hannah!