How Many Kids Does Nicky Hilton Have? Meet Her Children

Nicky Rothschild (née Hilton) and sister Paris Hilton are Hollywood’s beloved sisters, so it’s only natural that the fashion designer created a beautiful family of her own. In July 2015, Nicky married husband James Rothschild at Kensington Palace in London. The pair welcomed their first ​kid, ​daughter Lily-Grace Victoria Rothschild, the following year – and the famous kid has since been joined by ​siblings Teddy Marilyn Rothschild and baby No. 3.

Nicky Hilton’s Daughter Lily-Grace Victoria Rothschild

The eldest of the bunch was born on July 8, 2016. Shortly after becoming a first-time mom, Nicky revealed that her pregnancy with Lily “just sort of happened.”

“No treatments, no special diets, nothing like that. Just – boom – pregnant,” she told The Tot before gushing over her little one. “I love everything about being a mom. I love waking up and seeing her little face every day. I love walking around our neighborhood with her. I love cuddling her and feeding her and just seeing where the day takes us.”

Nicky Hilton’s Daughter Teddy Marilyn Rothschild

The heiress and financier welcomed baby No. 2 just in time for the holidays.

“Christmas came early! On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world. Feeling very blessed this holiday season,” Nicky tweeted on December 22, 2017. “We are so excited she and James get to spend this holiday season as a family-of-four!”

Nicky Hilton/ Instagram

Teddy was embraced by her older sister, who prepared for her arrival as an infant herself. “[Lily-Grace] does have her baby dolls that she carries around that she is very sweet with and kisses,” she told Hello! one month before Teddy’s birth. Lily was 18 months old at the time.

Nicky Hilton’s ​3rd Child

Nicky introduced her son to her online followers alongside a sweet hugging photo with Carter and her baby bump in between them.

“We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten,” she captioned the July 5, 2022, announcement.

Although the mother-of-three has shared photos of her son, his name has yet to be announced as of publication.

“My husband is very private,” Nicky told E! that August. “This world is very foreign to him.”

Nicky gave birth to her son six months before her younger sister, Paris, welcomed her first child via surrogate in January 2023.

Two months prior, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Nicky gave Paris “lots of parenting tips” and was “advising her on what’s to come.”