Hold on a sec … Kourtney Kardashian seemingly wore boyfriend Travis Barker‘s boxers under her adorable Disney pajamas in an Instagram Story selfie on Friday, May 21.

In the snapshot, the 42-year-old posed in the cute two-piece sleep set but left the bottom two buttons of the shirt open, which exposed her tummy and the top of the pants. Just over the waistband, a grey underwear waistband with an “Ethika” logo could be seen. In an Instagram Story video Travis, 45, posted one day prior, the Blink-182 rocker could be seen with a similar grey underwear waistband with the logo peeking out from under his sweatpants.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram; Travis Barker/Instagram

Of course, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may have her own pair of the same or similar boxers — but wearing her man’s digs wouldn’t be out of character. In March, the Poosh founder seemingly wore her man’s explicit tee to dinner when they enjoyed a romantic night out at Nobu in Malibu.

The pair sparked romance rumors in January and made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later. Things have gotten so serious between the neighbors-turned-lovers that an engagement appears to be “imminent,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

“Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married,” the insider added. “In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

Body language expert Blanca Cobb told Cosmopolitan that the pair thrive on their physical bond. “Kourtney and Travis are connected from their lips to their hips. With so much of their skin touching, their bodies have to be exploding with oxytocin, dopamine, serotonin, hormones that make them feel more blissfully connected,” the pro explained about a snapshot of the couple kissing during a recent desert getaway. “And they’re all about a physical connection with Kourtney’s lips locked onto his and her bum snuggled into his hands. Let’s put it this way: The heat is on!”