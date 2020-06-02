Everything Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie Have Said About Each Other Through the Years

From trips to Mexico to awkward social media encounters — Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie’s dynamic has puzzled fans since the model started dating Scott Disick in 2017. However, their quotes about each other through the years prove they’ve had a (mostly) civil relationship.

The up-and-coming actress, 21, and Flip It Like Disick star, 37, split in May 2020 following his stint at a Colorado rehab facility. The exes still appear to be friendly, and Sofia even “liked” Scott’s Instagram post following their uncoupling.

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

However, news of their breakup was followed with fans hoping the New York native would rekindle his longtime on-and-off relationship with Kourtney, 41. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians costars — who share children Mason, Penelope and Reign — are extremely close, which seemed to be a cloud over his romance with Sofia.

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

Nonetheless, the Lord and Chanel model “have been staying in touch and texting since they split,” so there’s still a “chance they could get back together,” a second source told Us.

During this rocky time in his life, the home renovator has been “leaning” on the Poosh.com founder “for support” and “focusing on himself and the kids,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style.

Based on their past quotes about each other, it seems as though Sofia and Kourtney tried to stay out of each other’s way. That’s not to say they’re merely acquaintances, though. They have been on vacations to Finland, Mexico and more together and have spent a lot of time together during family functions, like Scott’s 35th birthday party.

There’s no doubt Kourtney will always be a part of Scott’s life, considering their kids, but will Sofia be in his future? Time will tell. In the meantime, take a look back at everything the ladies have said about each other through the years.