Kylie Jenner proved that things between her and Timothée Chalamet are getting serious after she revealed a photo of the Lady Bird actor is her phone background.

While posing for a photo at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, September 21, Kylie, 26, flashed her lockscreen at a photographer. In the photo, Timothée, 27, was seen kissing the Kardashians star on the cheek.

“Love is in the air!” Elle Mexico captioned a post via Instagram that showed Kylie’s lock screen. “We met Kylie Jenner upon her arrival at the @prada fashion show in Milan and we couldn’t help but notice that she has the cutest wallpaper. Swipe for a closer look!”

The couple seemingly met for the first time when they both attended Jean-Paul Gaultier’s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in January. Three months later, rumors began to swirl that they were dating when Kylie’s car was seen parked at Timothée’s house.

While it was reported that the pair were casually dating, they continued to see each other and were photographed together for the first time when Kylie left his house in June.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Timothée took a major step in their relationship when they made their first public outing by attending Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour together in Los Angeles on September 4. They didn’t hold back when it came to PDA and were spotted whispering in one another’s ears and kissing with their arms wrapped around each other.

One week later, the lovebirds made their second public appearance when they attended the U.S. Open together in matching outfits.

“Kylie’s finally ready to let it all hang out and is telling people she’s in love,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style about her decision to make their romance public. “Anyone who looks at them together can see he feels the same way.”

The source added that their relationship is “genuine,” sharing, “Kylie feels comfortable with Timothée and you’ll probably see a lot more of them in the future. Kylie’s mom adores Timothée and her sisters are happy to see Kylie happy.”

Despite the fact that their relationship is seemingly getting serious, fans shouldn’t expect to see the Call Me By Your Name actor on her family’s Hulu show. “He’s a private guy and Kylie respects that,” the insider said.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Prior to her romance with the New York native, Kylie dated Travis Scott on-and-off from 2017 until January 2023. Kylie and Travis, 32, welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi, in February 2018, followed by their son, Aire, in February 2022.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source told Us Weekly about the former couple on January 7. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Following their split, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Kylie was leaning on her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian during the difficult time. “Finding a good partner isn’t easy, which they’ve all bonded over,” the source said at the time.