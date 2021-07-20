Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Sweet Quotes About Each Other From Split to Reconciliation

Mom and dad! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s sweetest quotes about each other prove there is a lot of love between them, despite their 2019 split followed by reconciliation.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, and “Sicko Mode” rapper, 29, admitted they can’t “remember where, exactly, they first met” during an interview with GQ in July 2018. However, Kylie confessed she didn’t think Travis was into her.

“We always knew each other, like we were hanging around each other — I mean, we just had mutual friends,” she said at the time time. “But we never really had a conversation because I thought that he didn’t like me.”

Romance rumors began swirling about the makeup mogul and Houston native after they were spotted holding hands during Coachella in April 2017. Things heated up quickly after the Kylie Cosmetics founder decided to join the “Butterfly Effect” rapper on tour that year.

“He said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other,” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you’ … And then we rode off into the sunset.”

As fans know, Kylie became pregnant with daughter Stormi just weeks later, and she gave birth to their sweet girl on February 1, 2018.

The couple hit a rough patch in October 2019 when reports began swirling that they had ended their relationship. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Kylie wrote via Twitter at the time, confirming the breakup reports. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

However, by March 2020, it seemed the pair were slowly reconciling based on their social media behavior. They seemed to solidify things further when they walked a red carpet together with Stormi in June 2021 for an event in New York City where Travis was being honored.

Neither of the A-listers have explicitly said they were back together, but Kylie slammed reports that they were in an “open relationship” in May 2021. “You guys really just make up anything,” she wrote on Twitter, calling the claims “disrespectful” and “careless.”

