Kylie Jenner is the queen of holiday decorations. As soon as October 1 rolled around, out came the Halloween decor in her $36 million Holmby Hills mansion!

The 24-year-old got things going in the kitchen, as she and daughter Stormi Webster baked Halloween cupcakes. “We are really excited over here #Oct1,” Kylie wrote on an Instagram Stories slide that showed orange iced mini cakes with candy corn on top, while others had white frosting with orange and black sprinkles for Halloween.

She even showed a photo of Stormi’s hand covered in purple icing as they made spooky cupcakes with eyes on them. Hopefully, the pair will do another adorable YouTube baking video together, showing off their Halloween cookie making efforts like they did in 2020.

Elsewhere around the house, Kylie filled a large bowl with mini pumpkins. She also set a large furry black and white spider with long legs atop a pile of her fashionable coffee table books from the likes of Pucci, Fendi and Valentino.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie wanted her home to smell like the autumn season was in full swing, and she got it by lighting a “Hello Fall” Sweet Water Decor candle. She showed an Instagram Story video of the flame flickering as it gave off the aroma of cider, nutmeg and cinnamon.

This should be just the beginning, as in 2020, Kylie decorated the hedges that line her home in bright orange sparking lights. She also placed two standing Egyptian-style mummies guarding either side of the door that led from her open-air backyard and pool area into the home’s living room.

Kylie also made sure to keep up with the spiders’ theme, as black spider-shaped candle holders with extra-long legs sat atop her coffee table and held orange votive candles. Even her kitchen had the Halloween spirit, as the cosmetics mogul placed orange hand towels featuring a black Grim Reaper on them over her oven’s handle and in other places throughout the room. Kylie also made sure to leave out plenty of small bowls of Halloween candy for holiday nibbling.

When it comes to Halloween decorations, Kylie already has some very stiff competition from sister Kourtney Kardashian, who has already decked out her mansion in spooky skeletons and other scary decor. Kylie tends to go with a less eerie and more colorful and fun Halloween theme when it comes to the home she shares with Stormi … and a soon-to-be new little brother or sister for the pregnant mogul.

Scroll down for photos of Kylie’s 2021 Halloween decorations!