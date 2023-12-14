Lala Kent’s “blinders are off” when it comes to her Vanderpump Rules costars and their life decisions, including Ariana Madix’s relationship with boyfriend Daniel Wai.

“Ariana gets a new man and I’m like, what’s his motive?” Lala, 33, told her mom, Lisa Burningham, during an emotional conversation in a season 11 teaser clip. “This is weird.”

The Bravo star’s mother validated her feelings and told the “Give Them Lala” podcast host that “there’s nothing wrong” with her “questioning” the romance. “You’re more aware, your blinders are off,” Lisa said, adding, “Of course you’re gonna think those things.”

Ariana, 38, sparked dating rumors with Daniel, 37, one month after her split from Tom Sandoval in April when they were spotted packing on PDA at Coachella. The Dancing With the Stars alum met the fitness coach at a mutual friend’s wedding in Mexico that took place shortly after Life & Style confirmed that Tom, 40, cheated on Ariana with VPR costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

“I’m enjoying myself, and I would say I’m very happy right now,” Ariana gushed during a May 18 appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna. “I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. In no way shape or form did I go into that thinking anything. I’ve just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself and it’s just been really lovely to interact with someone who’s just so nice and kind and lovely and caring.”

Daniel helped pick Ariana up during an emotionally distressful time and showered her with the love she wasn’t receiving in her past relationship. After two months of dating, the New York resident successfully surprised the reality star with an epic birthday party. The couple attended the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival in June and Daniel surprised his stunning lady with her bestie Bradley Kearns on the plane – which she thought was the big surprise. However, Daniel gathered Ariana’s friends including VPR stars Scheana Shay ​and Brock Davies to pop bottles at a club in Manhattan – and the night looked wild.

Ariana was a busy gal in the months following as she was booked ​making guest appearances on Love Island USA and Love Island Games and, of course, crushing the dance floor on Dancing With the Stars. The Single AF Cocktails author was a frontrunner throughout the competition and came in third place in the finals.

Daniel supported Ariana throughout her DWTS journey and gushed over talent by posting a compilation of her dances after the finale.

“This is an appreciation post for @arianamadix I am so proud of you and you are so amazing and to me you are the champ, the people’s champ,” he wrote via Instagram on December 7. “Yo @pashapashkov thank you for all that you have done and for guiding her through this journey. Thank you for all the support from everyone, especially the boys in NYC that only met her once and did all the watch parties with me!”

Ariana practically melted and shared just how much of an impact he made during her time on the hit ABC show.

“Our support throughout this incredible journey that was DWTS was everything. Helping me keep my shit together, helping my mom get to the shows, and reminding me always of everything good,” she replied. “What an insane time this was. I’m so grateful you were a part of it.”