Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent revealed she’s expanding her family when she announced she’s expecting baby No. 2 in March 2024. How many kids does she have and what has she said about motherhood?

How Many Kids Does Lala Kent Have?

Lala became a mother when she welcomed baby No. 1, daughter Ocean Kent, in March 2021 with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. She shared the happy news by posting a selfie of her cradling Ocean in the hospital via Instagram, which she simply captioned with her daughter’s name and a white heart emoji.

Is Lala Kent Currently Pregnant?

The Bravo personality revealed she’s pregnant with baby No. 2 on March 3, 2024. She announced the exciting news by sharing a black and white photo of her and Ocean showing off her baby bump. “I’m expanding my pod,” Lala wrote alongside the photos via Instagram. “A @maryruthorganics cheers to a new addition to my little family.”

Following the announcement, Lala explained she used a sperm donor to conceive her second child via intrauterine insemination (IUI).

“People kept asking me, ‘What are you looking for in your donor?’ and I have to say, looks were probably the lowest on the totem pole for me,” she explained during the March 4, 2024, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “I hate to say it, but I also didn’t need them to be extremely smart because I’m not.”

While Lala didn’t reveal the identity of her sperm donor, she and mother, Lisa Burningham, recalled a “defining moment” when the reality star chose her sperm donor. “His favorite animal is a lion,” Lala – who has a lion design tattooed on her arm – said about the donor. “[And] the song he chose as his favorite and his [favorite] poem both had to do with the ocean.”

Lala – who split from Randall in October 2021 – added she doesn’t currently have a romantic partner, though plans to raise baby No. 2 with the help of Lisa.

What Has Lala Kent Said About Motherhood?

The Utah native’s desire to expand her family likely didn’t shock fans, as she has been open about her love of motherhood over the years.

“I think it’s nothing like I thought it would be because it’s even more incredible,” she told Entertainment Tonight about becoming a mom in May 2021. “I’ve become a cheeseball, and I hate that and I love it at the same time. When Ocean was born, it was the best day of my entire life.”

Lala added that being a parent helped her evolve as a person. “I’m strong in a way that I really didn’t think that I was,” she explained. “I used to see moms and be like, ‘Oh, that’s so cute. They’re a mom …’ and now I have a different respect for them. And I can’t believe that I embody the things that moms are supposed to. You just kind of sink into it. And I didn’t think that I had that in me.”