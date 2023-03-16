It’s just a matter of time before Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly throw in the towel on their relationship and split, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“She is fed up and the breakup is imminent,” the insider says, adding that the pair are “currently not talking to each other.”

Though whispers of a split have plagued the couple for months, the rumors really started ramping up again after the Transformers alum, 36, showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty on March 12 without her fiancé – or her engagement ring. “Megan’s decision to go to the Oscars without her ring was absolutely a choice,” the source continues.

In February, a separate insider close to the couple told In Touch that the pair’s “toxic” relationship is “barely hanging on” amid the ongoing infidelity allegations against the 32-year-old Mainstream Sellout artist.

Ben Hider/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

“Megan is at her wits’ end with cheating rumors so much so that she deleted her entire Instagram and posted a weird statement,” the source dished at the time. “She is blocking anyone that communicates any unsolicited opinion on her relationship or tells her about what is being reported. She wants to hear none of it!”

The source went on to say that “there is concern” for the Jennifer’s Body actress amongst her camp and friends are “worried about her and would like to see her move on,” noting that “tension” between the couple “is at a boiling point,” and, “She is over his immature and ridiculous antics … If the relationship survives, everyone closest to her will be shocked.”

Megan and MGK – who started dating in May 2020 and got engaged in January 2022 – first sparked split rumors in April that same year after she snubbed the Taurus actor when he leaned in for a kiss at the Daily Front Row Awards.

The Friends With Kids actress continued to fuel split speculation when she deleted her Instagram account hours after quoting a line from Beyoncé’s song “Pray You Catch Me” on February 12. After a fan alleged that MGK had “got with” his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, Megan quipped, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

For her part, the talented artist – who has been in a committed relationship with fellow musician Christopher Painter for five years – fired back at claims that she was the reason for MGK and Megan’s rocky relationship.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her rep told Page Six in February.

Later that month, Megan reactivated her Instagram account and refuted claims that there was a “third party” responsible for their relationship drama, adding, “You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

Reps for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.