Melissa Rivers admits there were some fashion hits and misses during the 2024 Academy Awards red carpet in an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

After explaining she “did not love” Ariana Grande’s pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown during the event on Sunday, March 10, Melissa, 56, says that the ensemble was “too much of everything.”

“Too pink, too much with the coat. Too much. Too much. Too much. If she had picked one, I think she would’ve been a home run,” Melissa continues before sharing some constructive criticism for Ariana, 30. “But even just the fact that it was all that bubblegum pink … Imagine if the dress had been black and the coat had been pink, or the coat had been black and the dress pink. I love a good coat for an entrance for the drama, and it was just too much.”

Despite not being a fan of the “7 Rings” singer’s look, Melissa shares that she “loved” Billie Eilish’s Chanel black-and-white plaid knee-length skirt, white collared shirt and fitted blazer.

“It was very her. She looked comfortable,” the New York City native says about Billie, 22. “She doesn’t look comfortable when she’s in a gown or a big thing. And also, she’s a musician. She can pull that off.” Melissa adds, “I would’ve been very uncomfortable seeing her in some major gown.”

She says that Billie’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, “looked phenomenal and traditional” in a bow tie and jacket, noting that the other men at the awards show should take notes from the musician.

After actors like Ryan Gosling and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson opted to not wear ties, Melissa insists that the awards show was not the right occasion to skip the accessory. “If I see one more man not wearing a tie tonight, I’m going to have to do something very dramatic,” she says. “It’s the f–king Oscars, put on a tie. You guys are not all that cool. I’m sorry.”

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Melissa explains that the men need to stop trying to be “super cool” and should treat the Oscars like going to “your grandparents’ house who are incredibly wealthy, older, formal and haven’t put you in the will yet.” She advises the men to “cover the tattoos” and “put on a tie.”

After noting that Bradley Cooper was one of the best dressed men at the awards show, she went on to compliment America Ferrera, Emma Stone and Anya Taylor-Joy as the women that stood out in a positive way. However, Melissa points out that the 2024 awards show was “the night of the necklace.”

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

She says that Emily Blunt – who wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry – had the best necklace of the evening. “She’s in that very, very architectural dress that stood away from her body,” Melissa says about the Oppenheimer actress, 41. “But I couldn’t get past the necklace.”

“I thought Emma Stone’s was beautiful and Florence Pugh – I think it was Bulgari – that snake love,” she says about the accessories on the red carpet. “Emily Blunt won the necklace competition and very close was Emma right behind … There were so many good necklaces.”