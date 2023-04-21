She’s glowing! Love Is Blind season 3 star Raven Ross rocked an eye-catching, neon green bikini while on vacation with her new boyfriend, whom fans believe to be NBA star Christian Crosby.

The Pilates instructor, 29, posted a carousel of snapshots and videos via Instagram of her romantic getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico on Thursday, April 20. Included in the post were photos of Raven living her best life on a boat while feeding fish in the ocean with her man who was not featured in the post. The reality star also added a snapshot of their hotel room with ceilings covered with red balloons and flowers that spelled “I love you” on the bed.

“Everyday I get messages from other women about how they relate to my story and how they’re cheering on my new happiness. THANKS YALL. We ALL go through obstacles in life and especially in dating so here’s some of the ways Ive found healing [sic],” she captioned the post. “1. Spend quality time alone! No distractions and get comfortable. 2. Find someone you can talk to. Therapy has been life changing for me but talking to a friend is free too! 3. Create a strong vision for your future. Become very clear on what you want and make decisions according to that [sic]!”

Courtesy of Raven Ross/ Instagram

Although Raven has yet to identify her new man, this is her first public relationship since her November 20, 2022, split from ex-fiancé SK Alagbada.

The Love Is Blind alums fell in love in the pods; however, the Nigeria native didn’t say “I ​do” at the altar. That being said, the former couple continued their relationship after filming and got engaged once again during Love Is Blind: After the Altar.

As it looked like they were heading on the road to marriage, SK, 34, faced cheating allegations from multiple women. Some individuals deleted their TikTok videos alleging the ​UC Berkeley master’s student of cheating on Raven – but a woman named Hannah Beth claimed she was in a relationship with the Netflix star in 2019.

However, SK exclusively told Life & Style that the cheating allegations made by Hannah were “false.”

“At no point did we consider each other boyfriend and girlfriend. She is not my ex … The situation between Hannah and I was never formal,” he said on November 30, 2022. “When Raven and I left the altar, I went about living my life as a single guy and she went about living her life as a single woman. The path leading to Raven and I together was not straightforward. It took a while for Raven and I to even consider or attempt to start dating again. People don’t realize that.”