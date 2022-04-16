Scott Disick is one lucky guy! His new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, looks incredible in swimwear, as she showed off her enviable bikini body in a tiny brown two-piece as the pair hit the California desert for Coachella 2022.

Rebecca, 27, shared a series of photos on April 15 wearing a string thong bikini by the brand Yolanda Swim. The brunette beauty showed it off from both the front and the daring backside. The bottoms featured a high hip tie, while the push-up top allowed Rebecca to really flaunt her curves.

The British beauty wasn’t poolside but instead posing on the stone steps of a white adobe house in Palm Desert, not far from where the Coachella Music Festival is held at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California. For an added Western feel, Rebecca wore a pair of Isabel Marant cowboy boots with her bikini look. She wrote in the caption that she was in “a happy place.”

Several hours before Rebecca posted her bikini photos from the desert, Scott, 38, shared a photo aboard a private jet to his Instagram Stories with his feet kicked up on a seat. He captioned the snapshot, “Here we go,” implying he and Rebecca were jetting into Palm Springs to be there in time for Coachella 2022’s opening night.

While the couple haven’t gone Instagram official yet, they took things one step further by making their red carpet debut as a couple. Scott brought Rebecca as his date to The Kardashians on Hulu Hollywood premiere on April 7. The pair looked so striking together as they happily posed for photographers.

Scott described how it would be a “big step” to date a more age-appropriate woman on the April 14 episode of the show. While talking to Khloé Kardashian, he jokingly admitted that he wasn’t interested in anybody more than 30 years old. But he later said that age doesn’t matter in a serious relationship as long as he loves the person. Scott previously began dating former girlfriends Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray Hamlin when both women were 19 years old.

“Honestly, I think for the first time in my life it’s finally starting to change now that Kourtney [Kardashian] has her life with Travis [Barker],” Scott explained. “As hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on.” He’s done just that with stunning Rebecca!

