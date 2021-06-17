What feud? Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler told a fan it was a “compliment” to be told she looked like his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, despite their clashes over the last few months.

“Literally, your mom looks like Kris [Jenner] and you kinda look like Kourtney here,” the Instagram user commented on the 47-year-old’s throwback photo with her mother from her childhood. “But, of course, [you’re] prettier and have a better personality.”

Courtesy of Shanna Moakler/Instagram

The former Miss USA responded, “My mom and I are older, they look like us. Still a compliment, though.” Another fan commented on the post and asked, “Is that Kris Jenner?” to which Shanna replied, “The secret’s out,” and included a crying-laughing emoji.

Since Shanna’s ex, 45, went public with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, in February, she has been quick to shade Kourtney via social media. The Wedding Singer actress has been particularly critical about the couple’s PDA online. “Unlike some people, my relationship status isn’t based on social media posting. I’m happy [in] life, not on IG,” she wrote on her page in April.

“I’m not bothered by them and I don’t even find them even scandalous or whatever. Like if you’re in love and you want to show that off, go for it. What I thought was weird is that they were posting about a movie that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence in the movie,” she previously told Life & Style in an exclusive interview. “We named our daughter after the character, Alabama, in the movie. I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. I just said that I thought it was kind of weird.”

Kourtney and Travis both shared images and quotes from the film in the weeks leading up to the pair sparking romance rumors in Palm Springs in January.

However, Shanna told In Touch in May that she has no ill will toward the loved-up couple. “I don’t have any feelings towards either one of them,” she told the outlet. “I’m not jealous of them. I don’t think about them. I don’t care about them. I’m in a relationship with [Matthew Rondeau] and, you know, we’re doing our own thing … If they want to run off into the sunset, like by all means.”

Things are going so well for Kourt and Travis that her famous family thinks an engagement is “imminent” for them and that “marriage is almost certain,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”