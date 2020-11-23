Glow, girl! Sofia Richie shared a stunning, makeup-free selfie while vacationing in the Bahamas. The up-and-coming actress posted the barefaced snapshot to her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 23.

Based on her other uploads, it looks like Sofia, 22, is enjoying paradise with her longtime BFF Abby Smidt, as well as her dad, Lionel Richie. If anyone could use a break from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, it’s Sofia! After all, the model had a rocky year with on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick.

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

After months of making up and breaking up, Sofia and the Talentless founder, 37, called it quits for good in August. Ultimately, Sofia felt as though their relationship “was getting to be very serious with a lot of responsibility,” a source told Life & Style in September.

“Getting back together would be easy, but Sofia doesn’t want to go backward,” the insider added at the time. “She doesn’t want to be a stepmom at 22.” Scott shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian. Additionally, “taking care of Scott through his issues” put a considerable strain on their nearly three-year romance.

In late April, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility to treat emotional issues related to the deaths of his parents. His mother, Bonnie Disick, died in October 2013 and his father, Jeffrey Disick, passed away in January 2014.

After less than a week, Scott returned to California, where he and Sofia split for the first time. Although the former flames had a brief reconciliation in July, it looks like this split is sticking. In fact, Sofia has since moved on with Matthew Morton. The Cha Cha Matcha cofounder, 27, “likes her a lot,” a separate source told Us Weekly on November 4.

Matthew “used to be somewhat of a player and has always surrounded himself with very pretty girls and dated pretty girls,” continued the insider. However, since meeting Sofia “he’s calmed down.”

The pair first sparked dating rumors in October and don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon! As for Scott, things are seemingly heating up between him and 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin.