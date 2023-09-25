Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard isn’t letting her split from Carl Radke stop her from making the most of her wild bachelorette trip.

Lindsay, 37, and her friends gave fans an inside look into the getaway by participating in the TikTok trend set to Angel Laketa’s raunchy song “One Margarita” in a video posted on Saturday, September 23.

While some of the women on the trip each took turns lip synching a verse as they spent time on a yacht, Lindsay concluded the clip by twerking in a multi-colored neon swimsuit that she covered with a lime-green skirt.

“Give the girl a MARGARITA!” her friend Ali Stagnitta captioned the clip.

The Bravo star was joined by several of her friends to go on the bachelorette trip just three weeks after it was reported that she and Carl, 38, called off their engagement less than three months before they planned to tie the knot.

Lindsay initially kept quiet about the split, though broke her silence while issuing a statement via Instagram on September 14.

“I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for eight years,” she wrote. “The last two weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all — with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

She went on to state that she did “not agree with quitting a relationship [at this level] without trying everything possible first,” adding, “I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace.”

Meanwhile, Carl announced their split to close family and friends by sending a note explaining that the wedding had been canceled on September 11. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication,” the reality star wrote, according to People. “We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Courtesy of Ali Stagnitta/TikTok

“There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding,” Carl continued. “The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Lindsay and Carl were friends for years before they had a brief fling in 2019. After calling it quits, the pair gave their romance another try in 2021 and got engaged in August 2022.

“It was Carl’s decision to end the engagement,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in September about the end of their romance. “Lindsay is devastated that he would cancel their wedding — she’d only held her bridal shower two weeks earlier!”