Taylor Swift cheered when she saw that a fan made her a poster for her birthday when she attended her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football game.

The “Cruel Summer” singer, 34, interacted with fans as she sat in a suite to support Travis, 34, during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17.

While waving to fans in the crowd, Taylor spotted one person holding a poster that wished her a happy birthday. During the sweet moment, which was captured on video and shared via TikTok, Taylor enthusiastically cheered and raised her cup to acknowledge the sign.

Taylor attended the game with her father, Scott Swift, and friends Ashley Avignone and Alana Haim. She was also spotted hanging out with quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, during the game.

The Chiefs beat the Patriots just three days after the “Enchanted” singer celebrated her 34th birthday on December 13.

While Travis was unable to attend her bash due to his practice schedule, Taylor celebrated her birthday during a night out in New York City with several famous friends including Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter, Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller.

“Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday,” the “Holy Ground” singer wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the celebration.

Before her birthday celebration, Taylor shared rare insight into her relationship with the professional athlete when she was named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she explained in the interview, which was published on December 6. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”

While fans were shocked when Taylor confirmed their romance by attending a Chiefs game in September, she revealed that they had been dating for a significant amount of time before their romance made headlines.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Taylor said. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Gotham/GC Images

Taylor has gone on to attend several more Chiefs games to support Travis, while he also cheered her on during her Eras tour in Argentina on November 11. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” the “Anti-Hero” singer explained. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care.”

She then said she wouldn’t hide their relationship from the public and seemingly shaded her extremely private relationship with ex Joe Alwyn. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone,” Taylor told the outlet. “And [Travis and I are] just proud of each other.”