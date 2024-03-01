Travis Kelce caught Taylor Swift’s eye months before the two started dating. The singer watched Travis host Saturday Night Live in March 2023 and thought he was “funny,” according to the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy.

“We worked with both Taylor and Travis Kelce before they got together,” Ben Marshall revealed on the Monday, February 26, episode of Mike Birbiglia’s “Working It Out” podcast. “So we – and we can cut this out if you guys don’t want to say this – but she kinda told us that she watched his SNL episode and saw him in our video.”

John Higgins confirmed the anecdote, adding, “Oh, yeah, yeah.” Ben, 28, then shared more about Taylor’s reaction to watching Travis, 34, play a self defense instructor in one of Please Don’t Destroy’s pretaped sketches. “She saw him in our video and was like, ‘Oh, this guy seems funny,’” Ben explained. He also jokingly added, “So, like, a little bit, [we] brought them together.”

Taylor, 34, previously worked with the guys from Please Don’t Destroy when she appeared in their “Three Sad Virgins” sketch alongside Pete Davidson in 2021. The power couple returned to SNL together in October 2023 when Travis made a cameo in a skit about his relationship with Taylor and the pop star introduced musical guest Ice Spice.

It wouldn’t be until several months after Travis’ hosting gig that he and Taylor actually got together, though. The NFL star attended the Eras tour in July 2023 and publicly gushed about his time at the concert on his “New Heights” podcast afterward. He also admitted to wishing he’d been able to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at the show.

The romance blossomed from there, with the duo getting to know each other privately before going public with the relationship in September 2023. Since then, their love has been extremely publicized, with Taylor attending several of her man’s football games and Travis popping up at international dates of the Eras tour in November 2023 and February.

The tour continues with six shows in Singapore beginning on Saturday, March 2. After that, Taylor will have a break from touring until the European leg kicks off on May 9. “[Travis and Taylor] are making plans for the summer and are excited to travel together in Europe when Taylor takes her tour there,” People reported on February 13. “He’s ready for some downtime now and to show up for Taylor the way she has for him.”