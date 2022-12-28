Cuffing season? Bachelor in Paradise alum Teddi Wright hinted that she’s in a relationship after posting a photo with a man on December 27, 2022. Keep reading to find out who Teddi is dating!

Who Is Teddi Wright Dating?

The Bachelor alum soft launched her potential new man via Instagram Stories but did not include his face in the snapshot. So, the identity of her new beau is currently unknown.

Teddi shared a handful of photos via Instagram Stories while catching up with her online fans after she was sick with COVID. After posting pictures of herself sick in bed and at work, the registered nurse shared a mirror selfie with the mystery man.

Teddi Wright/ Instagram

“Also maybe other things that I’ll share later,” the text read over the PDA-filled photo.

Who Is Teddi Wright’s Ex?

The California girl was last linked to The Bachelorette alum Andrew Spencer. Teddi was looking forward to seeing Andrew before they started filming the season, but her expectations of love with the football coach fell short.

“There’s so many men [from Bachelor Nation] that I think are cute. I didn’t watch Michelle [Young]’s season, which I think puts me a little bit behind with them,” Teddi revealed ​to Us Weekly in March 2022. “Andrew Spencer is someone that I think is cute, but I don’t know him at all. I think he’s just the definition of joy. Like, when you see him, he’s just so joyful and I love that. He’s so funny. I love a guy that’s funny, and he’s very attractive.”

The pair experienced a brief romance during season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, but Teddi’s feelings toward the Chicago native weren’t progressing and she found it hard to be “affectionate” with him.

Although fans speculated that Teddi left because Rodney Mathews arrived on the beach, she set the record straight before her departure.

“I came here to meet Andrew and it didn’t work, so now I want to go,” the nurse said during a confessional. “I want to get married, and I want to have kids and I want to love someone. I want to be affectionate with them. But I just don’t think it’s going to happen here now.”

Teddi did not attend the season 8 Bachelor in Paradise reunion, fueling another fan theory that she left the show due to the show’s production.

After her on-screen exit, the reality star shared a list of things she was “proud of learning” in a cryptic Instagram post. “ 1. leaving environments that are cruel to me & the people around me. 2. sticking to my boundaries no matter how many times people in authority try to cross them,” she wrote in October 2022.

What Season of The Bachelor Was Teddi Wright On?

Fans first met Teddi when she fought for Clayton Echard’s final rose during season 27 of the hit ABC show. Viewers had high hopes for the two after she received the first impression rose, but the former athlete sent Teddi home during the seventh rose ceremony.

“I was very surprised [I got eliminated.] I thought, for sure, I would be there. I thought he was going to pick my name, so I kind of blacked out in that moment. I was very shocked,” Teddi told ET in March 2022.