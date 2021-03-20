Flirty! Blink-182 star Travis Barker called girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian “beautiful” after she revealed her new Skims campaign with sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, as well as some of their closest friends.

“A @skims pajama dinner party STARRING me,” the 41-year-old captioned a set of six photos from the photo shoot on Friday, March 19. The 45-year-old left the sweet message in the comments section, to which Kourt replied with a blushing smiley face emoji.

Instagram

This isn’t the first time the drummer has praised the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on social media. On March 13, Travis left a heart-eyed emoji on a set of three steamy poolside bikini photos his girlfriend posted.

Things seem to be heating up for the Poosh founder and the former Aquabats member, who have been spotted on dates in Los Angeles twice this week. On Tuesday, March 16, the happy couple was photographed packing on the PDA after having lunch at Crossroads Kitchen vegan restaurant in West Hollywood. Three days later, the reality star and the musician were spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu following a romantic dinner.

ABC/Shutterstock; Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The Famous Stars and Straps founder revealed during a March 4 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that he prefers dating women with children — and how it has been an asset in his relationship with Kourtney. “I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, [like] ‘Why don’t you want to go to dinner every night?’ ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?’” he said at the time.

“Now I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things,” Travis explained during the Zoom interview. “It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.”

The pair sparked romance rumors in January when they spent time together at Kris Jenner‘s home in Palm Springs, California, and made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later. “The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” an insider previously told Life & Style about the neighbors becoming romantic. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.”