travis kelce called mom donna after taylor swift interview

Travis Kelce called his mom, Donna Kelce, to comfort her after her widely talked about Today appearance, during which she seemed unenthusiastic when speaking about her son’s new relationship with Taylor Swift.

“Donna Kelce still berates herself for how she handled a question about Taylor on the Today show,” a Monday, November 20, feature published in The Wall Street Journal read about her October 6 appearance. “Trying not to sound too enthusiastic, she came off underwhelmed. Kelce, not wanting his mom to feel bad, immediately phoned her and assured her that she did a super job — adding that her green eyeglasses looked great,” the story continued.

It seems Donna, 71, has since become more comfortable speaking about Taylor, 33, as she apparently “beamed” while talking to the outlet about her son’s relationship with the pop superstar.

“I can tell you this, he’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time,” she told The Wall Street Journal of Travis, 34, adding, “God bless him, he shot for the stars!”

Donna told Today on October 6 she didn’t like speaking about her son’s dating life, which led her to remain mum about Taylor at first.

“It’s just one of those things where, you know, obviously, everyone saw me,” she added at the time. “I was in the boxes with [Taylor] and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

David Eulitt / Contributor

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs tight end initially telling reporters he too wanted to “keep [his] personal relationship personal,” Travis and Taylor’s romance has blossomed before fans’ eyes.

Travis gushed about his girlfriend, who he calls “hilarious” and “a genius,” and said getting to know the person behind the music has been “f–king mind-blowing” in the November 20 interview.

“I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is … I’m learning every day,” he said.

Though the Super Bowl MVP is used to football fans approaching him in his hometown of Kansas City, he admitted the “scrutiny” surrounding his relationship with Taylor has been something he’s “never dealt with.”

Attention, Travis said, Taylor handles with grace, inspiring him to follow her lead.

“The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life,” Travis told The Wall Street Journal. “When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

After Taylor attended a handful of Chiefs games to support Travis, he was finally able to return the favor on November 11 during his NFL bye week, visiting the Grammy winner in Argentina at one of her Eras tour shows in Buenos Aires.

Travis watched the show alongside the singer’s father, Scott Swift, and the pair were seen on video reacting to Taylor changing the lyrics to her song “Karma” on stage for her boyfriend.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” Taylor sang to the audience, before running off stage into Travis’ arms and kissing him for the first time publicly.