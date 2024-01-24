Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce gave fans more insight on the reason he opted to use girlfriend Taylor Swift’s signature heart hands as a shout out to the Bills Mafia during the team’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 21.

“It was a football game, and the Bills, coming into their house, they wanted to make it rowdy. Did it get a little disrespectful? One thousand percent. Did it get a little extra? One thousand percent,” Travis, 34, said during the Wednesday, January 23 episode of his podcast, “New Heights.”

While Swifties ​thought that Travis pointed the hand gesture in the direction of Taylor, 34, and members of his family in the box suite during the game, ​the tight end clarified it was actually directed more toward the Bills fans in the stadium.

“I had to spread the love, baby,” the Ohio ​native told his brother and cohost Jason Kelce during the episode. “You always gotta spread that love, baby.”

“There was a lot of hate pulling up to that stadium,” Travis continued, but said that the hate was “understandable.”

However, instead of feeding into the negativity, Travis chose Taylor’s ​way of showing love to all the fans in the stadium. The hand gesture is one that the “Speak Now” singer has been known to make since very early in her career. During the Fearless set of her Eras tour, which resumes in February, she’s thrown up the heart hands herself at each show.

When Jason, 36, asked for specifics about negative comments coming from Bills fans, Travis declined to go into detail.

“I’m not going to say because that’s what they want,” Travis told Jason. “I’m not going to relay it, but some things were said about the family. Some pretty inappropriate things were said about [Patrick] Mahomes. It was pretty wack.”

The NFL star concluded the conversation by saying that the feelings from Bills fans weren’t mutual and he “doesn’t hate [Bills fans] like they hate [the Kansas City chiefs]” and made the heart hand gesture again during the “New Heights” episode.

Travis and Taylor began dating in the summer of 2023, and the Grammy award winner has become a staple at many of his games, much to the delight of fans. During the game against the Bills, Jason hopped out of the box suite to hold up Ella Piazza, a young Swiftie, so that she could show her homemade sign to the pop star.

Ella and her mom Jessica stopped by Today ​on Wednesday, January 23, and told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that the moment was “amazing.”