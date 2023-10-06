Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, referenced Taylor Swift lyrics to diss haters amid her son’s romance with the “Lavender Haze” singer.

“I feel like I’m in an alternate universe because it’s something that I’ve never been involved with ever before,” Donna, 70, said while discussing the public attention she’s received from the relationship during the Friday, October 6, episode of the “Got It From My Momma” podcast.

Donna then reflected on how she’s been dealing with some of the negative attention by referencing one of Taylor’s hit songs. “I think probably ‘Shake It Off,’” she said when asked what her favorite song by Taylor, 33, is. “We’re getting a lot of that lately, about haters.”

Travis, 34, and Taylor’s romance seemingly began after the Kansas City Chiefs player revealed he attended her Eras tour show at Arrowhead Stadium in July. During an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, he explained that he tried to ask her out by giving her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. Travis unfortunately wasn’t able to get her attention at the concert, though managed to get in contact with her later.

The Ohio native revealed he invited Taylor to watch him play in person during a September episode of The Pat McAfee Show. Travis recalled telling Taylor, “I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.”

Fans were shocked when the “Enchanted” singer actually took him up on the offer and attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24. Taylor enthusiastically cheered on Travis while sitting with Donna and his friends in a suite.

One week later, Taylor showed up to support Travis again when his team played the New York Jets on Sunday, October 1, at MetLife Stadium. While Taylor and Donna were not in the same suite, the mother of two made sure to stop by the “All Too Well” singer’s section to say hi.

While many of Taylor’s fans were delighted to see her featured throughout the game, other viewers complained that her attendance was getting too much attention. Not only did the cameras regularly cut to Taylor, but also to her friends including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner.

Travis reacted to the coverage during the Wednesday, October 4, episode of “New Heights,” where he admitted that the NFL was “overdoing it.”

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

However, he said he thinks it’s “fun” when A-listers come to games. “I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, it brings a little bit more to what you’re watching,” Travis told his brother and cohost, Jason Kelce.

While the pair are still in the early phases of their relationship, the NFL star seemingly sees a future with the “Cardigan” singer.

“Travis is completely smitten,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “He likes that when you take all the fame, glitz and glam away, Taylor is pretty down to earth. She laughs easily and they both have a similar sense of humor.”