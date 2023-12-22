Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate wide receiver Rashee Rice revealed why he and fellow players don’t ask Travis’ superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for photos.

“I’ve seen her, but I didn’t go up to her like, ‘Can I get a picture?’ or nothing like that,” Rashee, 23, explained on the Tuesday, December 19, episode of Fubo Sports’ “Airing It Out” podcast.

The NFL newcomer continued, “You know, those guys like Trav and Pat, they invite us out because they know that we are the only guys that see them every day and know and see them for who they really are not just like, ‘Bro, you’re a superstar football player!’ It’s just Pat and it’s just Trav.”

Rashee did offer one potential exception to his no pictures with Taylor rule, though.

“Maybe if my girl was there I would be like, ‘Can we get a picture with the girls together?’ or something,” he added.

It would be a request Taylor, 34, would almost certainly accept. The 12-time Grammy winner has proven to fit right in among the football players’ fellow WAGs (wives and girlfriends), famously striking up a close friendship with Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Brittany, 28, and Taylor have not only been spotted on many occasions cheering for their men side-by-side from a box — even creating their own handshake to celebrate Travis, 34, and Patrick’s wins on the field — but the duo have spent plenty of time together outside the stadium, too.

After the WAGs were photographed enjoying several nights out together, Brittany and Patrick, 28, even invited the “Cruel Summer” singer over to their Kansas City mansion for a visit last month.

Though her friendship with Taylor has resulted in a massive increase in attention toward the former soccer player, Brittany proved she isn’t afraid to call out mean comments left on her social media pages.

“Recently there has been A LOT more rude ass people on here,” Brittany posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 19. “Waaaay more than normal.”

She concluded her message with, “I’m not sure where ya’ll came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from… please.”

Brittany and Patrick wed in March 2022 after 10 years of dating. Taylor has been romantically linked to Travis since she attended her first Chiefs game to support him in September 2023 — a moment many fans thought was the pair’s first date unfolding before their eyes.

However, in her cover story interview after being named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year, Taylor clarified her and Travis’ dating timeline, saying that she and the Super Bowl champ were already a couple at the time.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said during the interview published on December 6. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

The “Shake it Off” singer confirmed, conclusively and humorously, “We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”