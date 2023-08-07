'Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was fashionably late to a meet and greet in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 7, after she suffered a wardrobe malfunction that demanded urgent attention.

The unfazed Florida native, 38, shared the fashion struggle with fans via Instagram Stories as she posted a video of her team fixing the garment as it was on her body.

“When your zipper breaks on the way to @liplab and you have the best agents in the game,” she wrote as Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s single “Barbie World” played.

Ariana’s wardrobe malfunction was seemingly a quick fix as she arrived at the Lip Lab meet and greet one hour later and looked fabulous in a matching floral two-piece set from Showpo. The reality star bared a little skin in the off-the-shoulder crop top with the matching summery wrap maxi skirt.

The Bravolebrity posed for pictures with fans at the event while promoting the launch of her limited-edition Lip Lab lipstick that features four shades. Ariana personally named the products after things that she holds close to her heart like her late dog Charlotte, who died during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, and her sandwich shop Something About Her which she is set to soon open with co-owner and costar Katie Maloney.

Courtesy of Ariana Madix/ Instagram

Ariana has been booked and busy following her March split from longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval after she found out he was having an affair with costar Raquel Leviss, which fans quickly dubbed Scandoval. The former couple still lives in their shared Valley Village, California home, but they are not on speaking terms.

That being said, Ariana has turned her tears into dollar signs as she’s landed brand deals, commercials and appearances on other television shows since her rough public split.

The TV personality sang in the May Uber One advertisement with costars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent as they jammed out to a remix of Scheana’s 2013 hit “Good As Gold” and later starred in commercials for BIC and Glad.

Ariana really struck gold when she landed a spot on the upcoming season 32 Dancing With the Stars cast and announced the news with judge Derek Hough inside Something About Her.

The former SUR bartender even landed an appearance on her favorite show Love Island U.S.A. in July and hosted a game called “Mr. & Mrs.” Ariana entered the villa in a mermaid-esque aqua dress while poking fun at her highly publicized relationship struggles by shading her ex.

“I can’t wait to see who’s actually been taking the time to get to know one another,” Ariana told the group of singles. “Take it from me, it’s important to know who you’re dating or sharing a bed with. And if they’re not the one for you, trust me, it’s better to find out sooner rather than later.”