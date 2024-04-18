Lala Kent clapped back at her haters as she posed for a new nude selfie amid her pregnancy with baby No. 2.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 17, to share a full body mirror selfie. She appeared to have just gotten out of the shower, as her hair was wet and a towel was resting on her shoulder. Lala strategically placed the towel and her body to cover her private parts.

Not only did she share the risqué photo, but she also responded to her haters who have criticized her for baring all on social media. “Keep clutching your pearls, Jans. I’ll be dropping triple Bs on you for the next 5 months,” text on the screen read. “Try not to have a heart attack over it.”

Lala shared the photo more than one month after she announced her pregnancy with baby No. 2. In addition to her family’s latest edition, she is also the mother to daughter Ocean, 3, with ex Randall Emmett.

“I’m expanding my pod,” she wrote alongside photos showing off her baby bump via Instagram on March 3. “A @maryruthorganics cheers to a new addition to my little family.”

Shortly after the announcement, Lala explained on her “Give Them Lala” podcast that she used a sperm donor to conceive the child via intrauterine insemination (IUI).

“People kept asking me, ‘What are you looking for in your donor?’ and I have to say, looks were probably the lowest on the totem pole for me,” the Bravo star said during the March 4 episode. “I hate to say it, but I also didn’t need them to be extremely smart because I’m not.”

Lala didn’t share any information about who her sperm donor is, but she and mother, Lisa Burningham, recalled a “defining moment” when she chose the biological father. “His favorite animal is a lion,” Lala – who has a lion design tattoo – explained about the donor. “[And] the song he chose as his favorite and his [favorite] poem both had to do with the ocean.”

She continued to discuss the sperm donor during the April 16 episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Courtesy of Lala Kent/Instagram

“This is a monumental moment in my life. We are picking my future child, who is going to be a part of my life until I die. I want to take this science jargon out of it a little bit,” she explained while throwing a party in which attendees helped choose the sperm donor. “I am trying to figure out little ways where I can look at this baby and go, ‘You were brought here out of so much love.’ It may look different but love is love.”

Lala then explained her decision to have a child without a partner. “This is not how I pictured my life, and I’m just beyond grateful that this is an option. If there is one thing that I feel I am good at in my life it is that I am a good mom,” the TV personality said. “So this is very fun but obviously we are picking my baby daddy.”