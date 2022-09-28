New man! Lindsie Chrisley is dating boyfriend Thomas Mollura, Life & Style can exclusively confirm. The Chrisley Knows Best alum debuted her relationship on Wednesday, September 28, more than a year after her split from ex-husband Will Campbell. Keep reading to learn about his job, age and more!

Who Is Thomas Mollura?

Lindsie, 33, has been referring to Thomas, 35, as “suburban dad” via her podcasts for quite some time before “hard launching” him on her social media accounts. While she shared multiple photos of his face in a sweet Instagram collage video, she opted not to disclose his name.

“He waltzed into my life unexpectedly and swept me off my feet,” Lindsie gushed in the caption. “It has not been perfect as we have gotten to know one another as individuals, as parents of our collective children, as partners within this relationship. I’ve learned that I’m truly not seeking perfection at this stage in my life and who decides what’s perfect anyway?”

The “Southern Tea” podcast host added that she was excited to “grow together” as their romance progresses. “This relationship has opened my eyes to so many things in life,” she continued. “For the first time in a long time, I feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

Thomas seems very accomplished. The Atlanta resident is an “experienced sales professional,” according to his LinkedIn page, and currently works as an account executive.

Like the codename Lindsie gave him would suggest, Thomas appears to be a father of two after previously being married to a woman named Whitney. His former Georgia high school, Mount Pisgah Christian School, where he currently serves on the board of directors, announced that he welcomed baby No. 2, a daughter, in 2005.

When Did Lindsie Chrisley and Thomas Mollura Meet?

Lindsie and Thomas actually appear to have a lot of history because they attended the same high school.

It appears Lindsie’s father, Todd Chrisley, approves of her romance. “I’m so happy for you both and love you with all my heart,” the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast host, 53, commented on his eldest child’s Instagram post announcing her relationship. “God is good and always on time.”

When Did Lindsie Chrisley and Thomas Mollura Start Dating?

The exact date that Lindsie and Thomas became a couple is not known, but their romance seemingly started after her on-again, off-again relationship with Will fizzled in July 2021.

Lindsie and Will wed in January 2012, and their marriage started out on a dramatic note because they eloped behind their families’ backs. This caused a crack in Lindsie’s relationship with her father and led to a years-long rift that was only recently mended.

The influencer’s marriage to Will got even rockier after the birth of their son, Jackson, in 2013.

“I feel like for a while your marriage changes — for me at least. I fell so in love with Jackson that I almost neglected my marriage in a way,” Lindsie said in an essay for Today. “Not on purpose, but out of the newness in our schedule, and us making Jackson our first priority.”

In 2016, Lindsie filed for divorced from Will, but they reconciled in early 2018 and she withdrew the divorce papers. However, in July 2021, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host announced they had once again decided to go their separate ways.

“It’s with the deepest sadness that, after nine years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage,” Lindsie wrote via Instagram. “We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we’re so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

Their divorce was finalized in October 2021.

A rep for Lindsie did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.