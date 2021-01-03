Ow ow! Scott Disick‘s rumored girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, showed off her ~assets~ during a tropical New Year’s vacation on Saturday, January 2, nearly two weeks after the pair were spotted house hunting in Los Angeles.

In a photo posted to her Instagram Stories, the 19-year-old posed with her backside to the camera while rocking a black thong bikini and a kerchief on her head. The model looked out onto the bright and tranquil beach before her, but she seemed to be alone.

The snapshot comes shortly after Lisa Rinna‘s daughter and the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, toured mega-mansions in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of L.A. on December 21, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The properties the pair viewed during the outing were valued between $78 to $115 million. However, it is unclear if the rumored couple made offers on any of the homes.

Scott and Amelia sparked romance rumors when they attended Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday party together in late October 2020. The dynamic duo has kept their relationship status under wraps, but they have been spotted out to dinner multiple times and even packed on the PDA during a beach day in Santa Barbara, California.

In November, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed she was “thankful” for Scott, among others in her family and friend circle, on Instagram. In late December, Amelia shared a steamy snapshot of herself posing on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s couch.

Despite their 18-year age gap, the DNA founder seems unbothered by the attention their relationship has attracted. “[People are] extra weird and judgmental these days,” Amelia wrote on Instagram on December 19. “People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

In addition to his rumored new relationship, Scott has been “focused on coparenting” his three children — 6-year-old son Reign, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 11-year-old son Mason — with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, but their “friends and family are rooting for them to get back together,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still.”