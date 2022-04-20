There’s sisterhood among Scott Disick‘s ex-girlfriends! After Sofia Richie announced her engagement to music executive Elliot Grainge on Wednesday, April 20, the next woman Scott dated, Amelia Gray Hamlin, sent her congratulations by liking the Instagram photos of the proposal snapshot, as well as the couple kissing while Sofia showed off her stunning new diamond ring.

Amelia’s mom, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, was equally thrilled for Sofia, 23, and Elliot, 28. She wrote in the comments, “So happy for you both!!” along with prayer and heart emoji. The longtime friends became romantic in early 2021, eventually moving in together that August, sharing a $17 million estate near Beverly Hills.

Elliot was Sofia’s first major relationship after her breakup with Scott, 38, and things obviously have worked out quite well for her love life. She captioned the engagement photos, “Forever isn’t long enough Elliot.”

Sofia and Scott dated for more than three years, breaking up initially in May 2020, then splitting for good that August. Less than three months later, Scott and Amelia, 20, were photographed heading to a Halloween party together, kicking off the start of their nearly year-long romance.

The pair were soon photographed cuddling on the beach and having romantic dinners. They eventually went Instagram official in February 2021, and Amelia bonded with Scott’s 3 children, whom he shares with former partner Kourtney Kardashian. She professed her deep love for her boyfriend in a May 2021 Instagram post in honor of Scott’s birthday.

Scott and Amelia’s 18-year age difference raised eyebrows, and spurred concern from her mom. Lisa expressed her worries about the romance in a RHOBH episode that aired in June 2021. In footage taken around the time of the couple’s coming out, she explained, “And then, I guess a couple days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach. It’s a what the f—k moment. You’re like, ‘What the f—k?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids.” Coincidentally, Sofia was also 19 years old when she began dating Scott.

Amelia broke up with the Talentless founder in September 2021 after Kourtney’s former boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima, posted messages allegedly from Scott where he dissed Kourt’s heavy PDA with now-fiancé Travis Barker while the two vacationed in Italy. Scott’s preoccupation with his ex’s love life proved to be enough for Amelia to call off their relationship.

Her dad, actor Harry Hamlin, was thrilled with his daughter’s decision to split from Scott. “I’m just glad that she is solo, put it that way,” the Mad Men alum said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on November 30, 2021. He added, “Amelia‘s doing great. She’s living in New York, and she’s having the time of her life solo.”