Shutting down rumors! Bachelor Nation couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham slammed speculation their marriage is on the rocks while she’s pregnant and expecting twins.

“Are y’all really separated?” a fan asked during an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, February 7. “Don’t listen to everything you read on the internet,” Lauren, 29, responded along with a cozy selfie of her and her husband, 39.

The couple — who met during season 22 of The Bachelor — got married in January 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Alessi, the following May. The gorgeous duo announced they are expecting twins, one boy and one girl, in December 2020 after a devastating miscarriage earlier that year.

This wasn’t the first time Arie and Lauren combated split rumors. On January 15, the Shades of Rose founder had the best response to speculation that she and the racer driver had “separated.”

“I meannnnn if you count the [three] hours we separated for him to go dirt biking last weekend, yeah we’ve ‘separated,’” the Virginia Beach native wrote on Instagram with two laughing emojis.

At the moment, Arie and Lauren seem over the moon happy about their twins, who are due in July 2021. “One boy, one girl! How did we know? I think we were just hoping for that,” Lauren told viewers in a YouTube video after she and the former Bachelorette contestant opened the gender reveal envelope and learned their babies’ sexes. “Oh my gosh, that’s so cool! … Oh my gosh I’m so happy.”

“Since we found out we were having twins, I’ll randomly break down and start crying just because I’m so grateful,” Lauren added as she began to tear up.

Prior to that, the Arizona residents opened up about the difficult miscarriage they experienced. “We made so many plans,” the reality TV duo explained in the description of their YouTube video. “We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi’s little brother/sister. We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but, unfortunately, we didn’t get the happy story we had hoped for.”

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions going from scared at first a little bit because it was so soon, then happy, then stress and worry for weeks on end, and then obviously today was the bad news,” Arie noted in the video. “It’s consumed our thoughts for the last month. It’s been hard holding this back from everybody.”

It looks like Arie and Lauren are doing A-OK at the moment!