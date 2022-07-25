Here comes the bride! Did Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams officially tie the knot? The Modern Family alum and Bachelor in Paradise bartender are so close to officially walking down the aisle. Keep reading for details on their star-studded wedding.

Are Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Married?

Not yet, but close to it! The couple postponed their wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it seems like 2022 might be the year that they say their “I dos.” Sarah celebrated her impending wedding with her famous girl friends — including Vanessa Hudgens — at an epic bachelorette party hosted in Punta Mita, Mexico.

“It was probably one of the best trips I’ve ever been on,” Sarah told Extra following the July event. “We just sang musical theater and danced all night.”

Wells, for his part, was joined by some fellow Bachelor Nation alums for his July bachelor party. “My bachelor party was so much fun! JK, I have no idea. I was drunk. But I love all these dudes!” the former radio host shared via Instagram.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ Wedding Details

While the duo have kept some details about their wedding under wraps, they have spoken at length about finally getting married.

“If some other weird, crazy, you know, phenomenon happens, then we’re probably just going to go down to the courthouse and knock this thing out,” Wells told Life & Style exclusively in June 2022. “Because it’s been too long. We were talking about it earlier; I think that we’ve been engaged longer than we dated and that’s not right.”

The couple first started dating in October 2017 and announced their engagement in July 2019. Originally, their wedding date was set for August 8, 2020, but has since been postponed multiple times amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s unclear if the couple will go with a new date or keep their original wedding day.

“You’re talking to the wrong person about the intricacies of my wedding. I’m not in charge of any of this, other than I believe the band and the taco truck,” Wells joked to Life & Style about the wedding details. “And that’s as far as my expertise will go. So, talk to Sarah! She handles all the ins and outs.”

Is Sarah Hyland Taking Wells Adams’ Last Name?

“My mom didn’t take my father’s last name, so that’s never been a thing for me. I do like being called ‘Mrs. Adams’ when we’re on vacation and stuff and if the reservation’s under his name, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so cute.’ But I don’t know. Haven’t decided on it,” the actress admitted to E! News in July 2022. “Sarah Jane Adams sounds like a woman burned at the stake in Salem, with my bonnet and everything. She went out in style. She went out in flames.”