Growing their brood! Bachelor Nation alum Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham) “might” want more kids with husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. after she gives birth to their twins, she exclusively tells Life & Style.

“I go back and forth all the time! We have the perfect situation happening right now with the two of them coming,” explains Lauren, 29, while teaming up with Schick Intuition for the Mommy Shower by Schick Intuition campaign. The reality TV couple announced in December that they are expecting twins.

Lauren Luyendyk/Instagram

“We have another girl and a boy, so I feel like we could stop after these two, but I don’t know how I will feel after I get into the groove of being a mom of three,” the Shades of Rose founder continues. “I might want another one, I don’t know!”

Lauren admits having two babies at the same time is a “huge jump” for the couple, who also shares daughter Alessi, and the stress is hitting as they’re starting to get “ready” for their arrivals.

“I need to pack my hospital bag, make sure I have bassinets for them, clothes and diapers, but we have been so busy this pregnancy that we haven’t thought about the change too much until like right now,” the former Bachelor contestant confesses. “We’re a little freaked out thinking they could come any time, especially since I’ve been having contractions lately and things like that. We’re just adjusting as we go.”

That means Alessi, 2, is going to be a big sister extremely soon. The parents are getting her “as prepared as possible,” says Lauren.

“I’ve been trying to talk to her about it as much as I can, like putting her hand on my belly when they’re moving,” dishes the Virginia Beach native. “I’ll say things like, ‘Those are your babies. That’s your brother and your sister,’ and telling her that she will have to help me take care of them. I’ve been reading her books about being a big sister and things like that.”

Meanwhile, Lauren is taking it easy before the arrival of their babies. Arie, 39, posted to the Luyendyk Twins Instagram account with an update on May 3, when his gorgeous wife hit 31 weeks of pregnancy.

“She’s doing a great job of making sure you’re staying right where you are for the time being,” the race car driver wrote in the lengthy caption. “We’re excited to meet you, but you’ll have to wait at least a few more weeks so you can come into this world safe and sound … I also heard hospitals are allowing visitors again so that means you’ll meet your family soon after you’re born. Things are all coming together!”

The Bachelor alum added, “Your room is coming along and we are actually moving out so they can speed things up to (hopefully) have it all ready for you!”