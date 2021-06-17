It’s official, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass‘ daughter, Isabella “Bella” Evelyn, is one of the cutest babies in Bachelor Nation, and the photos are proof.

Carly and Evan met during season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged during the finale. They wed the following year in June 2017, and their Mexico destination wedding was broadcast on the reality dating show. They welcomed their beautiful baby girl on February 15, 2018.

“It was a perfect birth, no problems at all. We were supposed to induce her today but Carly’s water broke 15 minutes before our alarm went off so Bella is setting her own birthday!” Evan gushed at the time in a statement to People. “Carly is recovering well and the baby has had her eyes open for hours. I cried a lot during the birth! We are smitten and cannot stop kissing, cuddling and adoring her.”

Carly and Evan quickly expanded their family, and the singer gave birth to their son, Charles “Charlie” Wolf, on November 12, 2019. The erectile dysfunction specialist also shares three older sons — Nathan, Liam and Ensley — with ex-wife Marie Bass.

Sadly, the reality TV couple announced in December 2020 they were separating after three years of marriage. During a candid YouTube video, Carly noted the two put their marriage on the back burner while raising their little ones.

“We focused a lot more on the kids than we focused on ourselves. And, ultimately, I think that was probably our biggest downfall was that the kids kinda came at the top of the pyramid and we never put ourselves at the top,” she explained. “If you don’t have a foundation for yourself, then you crumble. The last two years have just been really hard. We’ve been trying to figure it out and trying, trying, trying.”

That being said, Carly told fans she’s focusing more on herself and her career while raising her beautiful babies. “Well, I guess I sorta lost myself in motherhood, and while that is the most amazing gift, I sorta forgot my own self,” the Texas native explained via Instagram. “I just want you guys to know I’m going to be singing more and sharing that part of my soul with you again! I’ve missed it so much! Hope you enjoy!”

However, that doesn’t mean the duo is done for good. Evan remained by Carly’s side during a health scare in June 2021, where she was rushed to the hospital. The starlet’s brother, Zak Waddell, said not to “close the chapter” on Carly and Evan’s love story quite yet during an interview with Us Weekly shortly after the incident.

Check out the gallery below to see all the cutest pictures of Evan and Carly’s daughter Bella.