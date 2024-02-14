Spending time with his Valentine. Blake Shelton revealed his plans for Valentine’s Day with wife Gwen Stefani after the couple sparked rumors of trouble in their marriage.

The country star, 47, shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 12, that he and Gwen, 54, would be appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at 11:35 p.m. ET on Valentine’s Day.

“We’ve got a Valentine’s Day date with @jimmykimmel!” Blake wrote in the caption alongside a photo of himself playing guitar as Gwen twirled her hair and smiled next to him.

The couple’s appearance on the talk show comes less than one week after the release of their new duet, “Purple Irises.” In the song, Gwen and Blake sing about a love that never fades, even after several years spent together.

“It’s not 1999/ But this face is still mine/ The way you look at me/ I swear my heart hits rewind,” they sing in the pre-chorus.

In the chorus, the pair sings about never experiencing a love like theirs before.

“But if someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you/ Don’t know what I’d do / Don’t want to lose you,” she sings, later adding, “No, I never knew a love like this/ Now we’re picking purple irises.”

After releasing the song on February 9, Gwen and Blake performed it live for the first time at the NFL’s TikTok Tailgate Super Bowl 2024 pre-show on Sunday, February 11. The couple then watched the game together and posed for a sweet photo in a VIP suite at Allegiant Stadium.

Getty

On January 29 and January 30, Gwen teased her and her husband’s new song by sharing photos of purple irises that Blake gifted her. One snap featured a polaroid of Gwen and Blake with the note, “Never knew a love like this,” while the other included a card from Blake that read, “To: Pretty Girl, Love, Blake.”

Before the couple’s public displays of love for one another, fans were concerned about their marriage. Gwen and Blake, who got married in July 2021 after six years together, spent New Year’s Eve apart. A source exclusively told Life & Style in January that The Voice alums were “leading separate lives,” which was causing “trouble” in their marriage.

Fans began to analyze Gwen and Blake’s social media amid rumors that two were splitting up. They noticed that Blake didn’t publicly congratulate Gwen when her band, No Doubt, was announced as part of the lineup at Coachella. Meanwhile, Gwen didn’t publicly acknowledge Blake’s upcoming tour.

Another source exclusively told Life & Style on February 1 that the couple’s busy schedules have led their relationship to become “a lot of texting and talking on the phone.”

“Gwen and Blake used to be inseparable, but that’s changed,” the insider said. “Everyone loves them together, so hopefully this is just a temporary thing.”