Mommy’s little assistant! Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews‘ daughter, baby Sterling Skye, helped her mama browse wedding dresses during a fun try-on trip with her BFFs and her mother, Diana Massey, in Los Angeles.

In a set of photos and Boomerang videos from the trip just days prior, the 25-year-old shared a clip of herself and her mom kissing the tiny tot on both of her cheeks. However, her back was to the camera so her face remained out of view.

Courtesy of Brittany Matthews/Instagram

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 25, and the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder revealed while announcing their first child’s birth in February that they would be holding off on showing her face in social media photos.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” the Kansas City NWSL owner explained via her Instagram Stories one day after the baby’s arrival. “I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

The football player and the personal trainer got engaged in September 2020, after nearly eight years as a couple. “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” Brittany announced their engagement via Instagram. “You made this day perfect; you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

Less than a month later, the dynamic duo revealed they were expecting a bundle of joy. “Mom and Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” the blonde beauty captioned an Instagram photo of herself and the athlete holding up their sonogram together. Patrick later shared the ultrasound photo to his own Instagram page, captioning the milestone picture with a single red heart emoji.

Years before welcoming baby Sterling, Brittany and Patrick met in high school in Texas — and they were friends before things ever became romantic. “He just became one of my best friends, like all of his other friends were,” the fitness pro previously revealed via Instagram. “I never liked him, we were just best friends.”