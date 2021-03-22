The Best Celebrity Dog Moms Adore Their Four-Legged Friends — Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Aniston and More

Hollywood is filled with fantastic dog moms like Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Aniston and Hilary Duff, who absolutely adore their four-legged friends. From precious tiny pups to gorgeous large breeds, it’s easy to see how much love these ladies have for their fur babies.

Pets bring an endless amount of joy during their short lives. Miley opened up about the huge impact her dog Mary Jane had on her after the singer lost her “best friend” in January 2021. The “Malibu” artist previously adopted the rescue dog with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in 2011.

“MJ was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago and since then, multiple types and tumors,” the “Mother’s Daughter” artist revealed via Instagram at the time. “I was told it’d be an uncertain amount of time until she’s gone. Advised to spend every second savoring anything new. I had been for 10 years.”

“In life, it is easy to take things for granted. To let little miracles pass you by without moments of gratitude,” Miley continued about her sweet pup. “To be oblivious when the rays of heaven shine down onto you. But when it came to my ANGEL Mary Jane, never once did I forget the gift I had been given.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer assured fans MJ was “free of any pain” as Miley “thanked her repeatedly as she took her last breath.”

This wasn’t the only loss Miley has talked openly about over the years. In 2014, she broke down on stage in tears during her Bangerz tour after her dog Floyd was killed by a coyote. The songstress also dedicated her 2015 album, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, to the animals she’s lost throughout her lifetime, including a blowfish named Pablow.

There is a silver lining. Miley adopted a new dog named Angel in February 2021, with whom she is “head over heels in love.” She told followers she thought MJ brought Angel into her life.

“Almost two months ago my best friend, a rescued pit-mix Mary Jane, left this world. I knew she wasn’t gone for good. She had outlived the body she was in, but she never said goodbye. With her eyes, she whispered, ‘See you soon Bestie,'” Miley wrote via Instagram. “I feel her here with me blessing this new member to my family … This breed is incomparably loving. Just like humans nurture often overrides nature.”

Keep scrolling to see more amazing celebrity dog moms!