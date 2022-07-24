From True Thompson to Emme Muniz: The Most Lavish Summer 2022 Celebrity Vacations With Their Kids

From European getaways to sunny remote islands, many celebrity parents and their kids have enjoyed some upscale summer 2022 vacations.

In July 2022, Jennifer Lopez brought her two children, Emme and Max Muñiz, to Paris with her and her husband, Ben Affleck, after the two got married in Las Vegas. The kiddos were seen strolling through the romantic city with their mama and new stepdad and even a private cruise along the Seine River.

Over the same weekend as J. Lo, Emme and Max’s French getaway, fellow actress Kate Hudson shared a photo of her and her daughter, Rani Rose, via Instagram on what appeared to be a boat ride.

“Just the girls for a moment,” the Bride Wars star captioned the post at the time.

That month, Khloé Kardashian shared moments from her tropical trip to “Kamp KoKo” with her daughter, True Thompson.

“Do Not Disturb … We are having fun,” the Kardashians star captioned an Instagram carousel post at the time, featuring shots of her and True swimming in the aqua blue water of Turks and Caicos.

She followed up with other scenic photos that included True, including one of the youngster piggy-back-riding on her mom’s back.

“Me and my best girl making the best memories,” Khloé captioned the post. “I will forever have your back my angel girl.”

The Good American founder wasn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to hit up the beautiful destination over the summer. Kylie Jenner also reportedly jetted off to Turks and Caicos two months prior to her older sister for Mother’s Day weekend.

“Being a young mom just means we met a little early, and I get to love you a little longer,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote via Instagram in May 2022 alongside a photo and two videos of her daughter, Stormi Webster, drawing on the shoreline at sunset.

Of course, the famous family also took a trip to Portofino, Italy, with their children to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to husband Travis Barker. The couple brought their respective children along for the fun, as the Poosh founder shares kids Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick with ex Scott Disick, and the Blink-182 drummer shares Alabama and Landon Barker in addition to stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Scroll through the gallery to see celebrity kids and their parents’ best summer 2022 vacation photos!