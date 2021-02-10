Stylish and functional! Teen Mom alum Chelsea Houska exclusively tells Life & Style her “high-quality” and “affordable” home goods line, Aubree Says, was created in part to help fulfill her own needs while she was decorating her South Dakota home.

“As I was building my family’s new home, I always found myself struggling to find high quality, affordable, cozy home goods that were exactly my style,” the MTV star, 29, explains. “I figured I must not be the only one running into the same issue, so I saw it as a great opportunity to launch my own line!”

Chelsea shares three children — Watson, 4, Layne, 2, and Walker, 2 weeks — with husband Cole DeBoer. Her 11-year-old daughter, Aubree, who is the namesake of the company, is from her previous relationship with ex Adam Lind.

The former Teen Mom 2 star has spent the past few years as a stay-at-home mom after quitting her job as an esthetician. However, she’s happy to use her talents in a new way.

“This journey has been so rewarding, and I’ve loved seeing Aubree Says come to life. I hope everyone loves it too!” the reality babe gushes.

It’s a new chapter for the DeBoer family after Chelsea announced in December 2020 that she was walking away from Teen Mom after nearly a decade in the franchise.

“After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last,” the working mama wrote via Instagram in November 2020 before giving birth to daughter Walker in January.

“We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us,” she continued her message. “We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

That being said, the couple knew they had big things ahead. Chelsea noted they were focusing on “developing [their] brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.”

It looks like Chelsea is all in on her new line. Keep scrolling to see the cutest items from Aubree Says!