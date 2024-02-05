Christian McCaffrey‘s mom, Lisa McCaffrey, is seemingly ready to pick a fight after she said that she’s boycotting Taylor Swift’s music until after the San Francisco 49ers play against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII.

“I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next 11 days,” Lisa, 55, said during the February 2 episode of her “Your Mom” podcast. “I love her, I love the relationship, but yep, we are boycotting any T. Swift songs.”

Lisa explained that she and her crew have dubbed Taylor, 34, as “persona non grata” amid her romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. However, she admitted that avoiding Taylor’s music hasn’t been easy and revealed that she and her older son, Max, are “both big Swifties.”

“If she pops up on the radio station … nope,” Lisa said with a laugh. “She’s dead to us this week.”

The upcoming Super Bowl on February 11 comes four years after the Chiefs beat the 49ers during the championship game in 2020. While Travis was on the Chiefs at the time, Christian, 27, was not the 49ers running back during the matchup.

The Chiefs solidified their spot in the Super Bowl after they beat the Baltimore Ravens on January 27. Taylor was there to support her boyfriend, and even made her way to the field to congratulate him at the end of the game. The couple packed on the PDA as they hugged and kissed, while they even seemingly said that they “love” each other.

Three days after the game, Travis reflected on the big win and gave the “Enchanted” singer a shoutout during the January 31 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“Shoutout to the newest member of the Chiefs kingdom, Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year,” Travis’ older brother and cohost, Jason Kelce, joked. Travis then responded, “Shoutout to Tay. Thanks for joining the team.”

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor has become a staple at Chiefs games, though Travis’ busy schedule prevented him from attending the Grammy Awards with her on Sunday, February 4. However, the professional athlete did show support for Taylor by “liking” a photo via Instagram of her arrival on the red carpet.

She’s expected to cheer him on at the Super Bowl, though has acknowledged that Travis won’t be able to attend all of her upcoming dates on the Eras tour. “Taylor understands that he can’t always follow her on tour,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “And that’s OK.”