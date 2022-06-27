Cierra Ramirez’s Braless Photos Are ~Good Trouble~! See Pictures of Her Hottest Outfits

She’s a baddie. Cierra Ramirez has always been a stunner, and we can only assume that jaws drop when she enters a room. The Good Trouble actress has been on top of her fashion game lately, and her more notable looks have been her daring, braless outfits.

The Texas native has always been open and honest about her body image, while inspiring others to love themselves. She was once asked what advice she would give to teenagers about body image via Twitter, to which she responded, “Embrace your flaws, it’s what makes you, you.”

Cierra discussed what it’s like growing up as a child actor, revealing that fans often leave her in a teen category. “I played 16 for so long that [fans] forget I’m 23,” she said during a January 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight. During that time, the Fosters star revealed she was still discovering the person she’s meant to become, while enjoying the process day by day.

The Secret Life of the American Teenager actress’ hot style doesn’t only occur in her real life, but on screen, too. Her character from Mariana expressed a deep passion for fashion, when she played a teen on The Fosters and fully showcased her trendy looks during the spinoff, Good Trouble.

Not saying that Cierra walked so Alexa Demie could run, but Cierra walked so Alexia Demie could run. The producer rocked the iconic purple outfit that Alexa’s character, Maddy Perez, wore during Euphoria season 1 —you know, the carnival episode where she cursed out Nate Jacob’s parents, and wore it as if it were her own.

“Bitch, you’re my soulmate,” she captioned the October 2019 Instagram photo.

From nights out to festivals, every occasion is a braless occasion for the “Broke Us” singer. “Is it too early to start planning Coachella outfits?? Asking for a friend,” she captioned her March 2018 Instagram post while sporting a front-tie top, daisy dukes and cowboy boots.

However, Halloween is the braless season, even for Cierra. The influencer posted a throwback Halloween photo where she was dressed up as Britney Spears in “ … Baby One More Time” living her best schoolgirl life.

“Starting to think about costume ideas and I stumbled on this gem from 3 years ago,” she captioned the October 2017 Instagram post.

