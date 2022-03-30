Looking back. Cole Sprouse made a rare comment about his ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart and called their past relationship “real.”

The Riverdale star, 29, is known for being private when it comes to his dating life, but he finally feels comfortable enough to share details about their long-term love. While speaking with GQ Hype in a profile published on Wednesday, March 30, Cole explained that his and Lili’s past romance had “all this public currency.”

Cole and Lili, 25, dated on-and-off for years before their final split in 2020. At the time of their breakup, the duo kept things under wraps, but Cole confirmed the split months later with an Instagram post. According to his GQ interview, it was something the Disney Channel alum “felt forced to” post.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he shared via Instagram in August 2020. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Despite their split, Cole revealed in Wednesday’s interview that his relationship with Lili was “as real as it gets.”

Just as the Suite Life alum has spoken about his and Lili’s split, the Chemical Hearts actress has gotten comfortable being public about the breakup. Earlier this month, she joked about being in relationships with her costars, alongside fellow Riverdale star Camila Mendes. “Us trying to figure out how to date people we don’t work with,” the pair captioned a TikTok video on their joint account.

While Lili has yet to go public with another relationship, Cole is happy with girlfriend Ari Fournier.

“Followers report everything about Ari and me as bullying, and it gets taken down pretty immediately,” he told GQ Hype about their relationship. “Even on my other friends’ accounts, it gets taken down.”

Cole and the model, 22, were first linked in March 2021 when they were spotted cozying up in Canada. Months later, the Moonshot star slammed fans who apparently reported a photo of her that Cole had posted on Instagram. “These kids are insane,” he captioned a September 2021 Instagram Story post alongside a screenshot noting that the picture had seemingly been removed “for violence and incitement.”

Prior to that incident, Cole joked in July 2021 that it was “time to piss off the 14yos again” when sharing snaps he took of Ari. Looks like he’s back to keeping things about his relationship under wraps.