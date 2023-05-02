Fashionably late? Pregnant Rihanna and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, appeared to leave their hotel two hours late for the 2023 Met Gala after the couple missed out on the red carpet festivities completely. They finally walked the red carpet at around 10:30 p.m. EST, roughly two and a half hours after their celebrity counterparts entered the Met.

Rihanna, 35, wore a bold white gown adorned with floral appliques. She later removed the intricate cape to reveal her growing baby bump. Rocky, 34, paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld with his own take on the designer’s classic style. The rapper wore a classic Lagerfeld-inspired tuxedo jacket, but paired the elegant look with denim pants and flannel detailing.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The duo seemingly exited their hotel about two hours late, with the Fenty Beauty businesswoman wearing a fur coat and the rapper in a black and white tuxedo. The couple held hands as they exited their hotel and were greeted by screaming fans, according to a video recorded by paparazzi.

The “We Ride” singer skipped the opportunity to show off her outfit on the bulk of the red carpet for this year’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which honored the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Despite skipping the “Gilded Glamour” themed event in 2021, as one of the best-dressed attendees, Rihanna was honored at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a breathtaking marble statue that proudly showed off her pregnant silhouette.

“Shut down the met in marble! What’s more gilded than that?” the Fenty Beauty founder shared via Instagram at the time. “Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute. Y’all bad for this one!”

While Rihanna is no stranger to walking the steps of the prestigious fundraising event, this year she carried baby No. 2 as her special guest.

The “Love on the Brain” artist made the major announcement she was expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky while performing for the first time after a seven-year hiatus for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February 2023.

A day after the performance, a source close to the couple exclusively told Life & Style they were “on top of the world” after announcing the news of baby No. 2

“She kept the baby news under wraps and only told family members, her stylist and a couple of close friends, until she couldn’t keep quiet about it any longer,” the insider revealed at the time. The source also noted that the expectant mama decided to “ideally” announce her pregnancy during the Super Bowl because it is the “biggest sports event of the year.”

While Rihanna and the “Fashion Killa” artist have yet to confirm the gender of their second child, fans began to speculate the couple’s second child will be a girl after they were spotted shopping for baby items in Los Angeles in early April.

Rihanna was seen purchasing a pastel pink knitted romper, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began dating in 2020 and became first-time parents in May 2022 after welcoming their son. While they’ve shared photos of the adorable firstborn, they have yet to reveal his name.